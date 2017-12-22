World Share

Catalonia votes again, Cambodia’s ties with China and Kazakhstan’s reforms?

Catalans are heading back to the polls to replace the leaders Madrid kicked out after the region's push for independence. Will this be the end of the rift? Meanwhile, Cambodia gets a major boost in investment and political support from China, but at what cost? And Kazakhstan's president has promised reforms, but critics say the government is becoming increasingly authoritarian. We speak with the country's former Prime Minister.