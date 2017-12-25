POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Ride-hailing app Uber faces setback in Europe
Ride-hailing app Uber has run into a European speed bump. The EU's top court says the world's most valuable startup is a transportation company and should be regulated as one and not as a tech firm. The decision puts a dent in Uber's plans to expand what it calls 'information society services' across the continent. Laila Humairah reports followed by analysis from Andre Spicer, Professor of Organisational Behaviour at the Cass Business School in London.
December 25, 2017
