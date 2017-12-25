World Share

Santa Tracker: NORAD tracks Santa's movement every Christmas

For many children around the globe, tracking Santa's flight is a big part of their Christmas traditions,,, thanks to a dedicated team at an Air Force base in the U.S. state of Colorado. Staff at the joint US-Canadian North American Defense Command or NORAD answer thousands of calls and emails to a Santa hotline,,, and also broadcast their state-of-art tracking system on-line. Mary MacCarthy reports.