02:28
World
Santa Tracker: NORAD tracks Santa's movement every Christmas
For many children around the globe, tracking Santa's flight is a big part of their Christmas traditions,,, thanks to a dedicated team at an Air Force base in the U.S. state of Colorado. Staff at the joint US-Canadian North American Defense Command or NORAD answer thousands of calls and emails to a Santa hotline,,, and also broadcast their state-of-art tracking system on-line. Mary MacCarthy reports.
December 25, 2017
