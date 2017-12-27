POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: 2018 Brexit negotiations crucial for UK economy
Money Talks: 2018 Brexit negotiations crucial for UK economy
2018 promises to be a pivotal year for Britain and its future relationship with the EU. Talks about a trade deal will begin in the spring and will have to be concluded before the end of the year, at the EU's insistance. As Jessica Omari reports, the outcome of these negotiations is crucial to the prospects for the British economy and its key industries. We are joined by Patrick Minford, Professor of Economics at Cardiff University, from Cardiff in the UK.
December 27, 2017
