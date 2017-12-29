Top Netflix shows of 2017

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Not everyone is happy with the online streaming services. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino believes providers like Netflix create a reluctance on the part of audiences to take a chance on something new and different. He also believes it destroys the communal movie-going experience. Despite this, Netflix was once again the most watched streaming service in 2017, with many viewers tuning in to the company's own original productions. Here's a look at five of them.
December 29, 2017
