December 31, 2017
02:09
Refugee Crisis: Family sue Croatian police after girl's death
The relatives of a six-year-old Afghan refugee girl who died after being hit by a train on the Serbia-Croatia border are suing Croatian police. They say their lives were put in danger when officers forced them to return to Serbia. Across the Balkans, there have been a number of deaths among refugees trying to make their way into the European Union. Hundreds are still camping along Serbia's borders, waiting for their chance to cross. Liz Maddock reports.
