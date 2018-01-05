POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Banning atheism in Egypt?
10:38
World
Banning atheism in Egypt?
It used to be the case that promoting atheism in Egypt was a crime. But could simply not believing in God soon put you behind bars? According to Dar al Ifta - a body set up to represent Islamic legal research, Egypt has the largest number of atheists in the Arab world. And many are not happy about it. That includes Amr Hammroush, the head of parliament's religious committee. He's now proposed a plan to criminalise atheism. And the idea is backed by Egypt's highest Islamic institution.
January 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?