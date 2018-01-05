POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Iranians protest rising prices and unemployment
10:14
Money Talks: Iranians protest rising prices and unemployment
The deal that Iran signed in 2015 with six world powers was a straightforward one; Iran would curb its nuclear programme and in return, the West would suspend the sanctions that had crippled its economy for a decade. But two-and-a-half years later, the economic benefits of that agreement have not been felt by most Iranians and the protests that have erupted reflect this anger. Francis Collings reports and we are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris and James Butterfill, Executive Director and Head of Research & Investment Strategy at ETF Securities, from London.
January 5, 2018
