Roundtable: Iran's Future?

Disenchantment on the streets of Iran - why are protestors unhappy? Will it take a shift in power in Iran's Islamic Republic to quell the anger of the people? It's had the makings of an uprising – a protest in one town, quickly spreading to dozens more, turning violent and deadly. Triggered by economic hardships? Or driven by simmering resentment towards the government? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.