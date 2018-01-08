Money Talks: US lifts ban on offshore oil drilling

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
We have long come to assume that Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's dominant oil producers. But if US President Donald Trump gets his way, that may change. He has lifted a ban on offshore oil drilling, clearing the way for a massive boost in US crude output. Environmentalists are furious. But the plan could unlock billions of dollars of revenue. Mobin Nasir reports and for more, we are joined by Energy Analyst Stephen Schork from Villanova and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
January 8, 2018
