End of Iranian unrest?
End of Iranian unrest?
What started with hundreds of demonstrators quickly spread to more than 80 towns and cities across Iran. More than 1,000 people were arrested and at least 20 people lost their lives as police fought with demonstrators. But Iran's Revolutionary Guard says the unrest is over. It says the protests were orchestrated by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia. So was this down to external factors? Or do Iranians really want reform and a change in government?
January 9, 2018
