Czech Election: President Zeman wins first round voting
01:32
World
Milos Zeman has won the first round of the Czech presidential election. With ballots in nearly all polling stations counted, he led with 38.8 percent of the vote, followed by the main opposition candidate Jiri Drahos with 26.5 percent. But Zeman failed to secure an outright majority. The outspoken critic of the EU refugee policy will now head to a run-off vote,, in what's being seen as a referendum on his anti-immigration rhetoric. Ben Said reports.
January 13, 2018
