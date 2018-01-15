POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UAE makes big strides on diversifying economy
Saudi Arabia, the oil giant of the Middle East, has been taking baby steps towards diversifying its economy. But its smaller Gulf neighbour, the United Arab Emirates, has long been taking big strides in the same direction. Over the last decade, the UAE has increasingly looked to non-oil sectors to ensure it thrives. Laila Humairah reports and Nawied Jabarkhyl spoke to the UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei.
January 15, 2018
