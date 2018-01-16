POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US-led 'army of terror', Egypt-Sudan water wars, and UAE-Qatar quarrel | The Newsmakers
Turkey prepares for a new offensive in Northern Syria. President Erdogan accuses the US of forming an 'army of terror' in a dispute over the 'Syria Border Protection Force.' Meanwhile, tensions rise, as the pressure drops: Egypt and Sudan argue over the Nile. And detained in Abu Dhabi, A Qatari royal says he's being held against his will. What's really going on between Qatar and the UAE?
January 16, 2018
