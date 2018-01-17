POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: French dairy company recalls baby milk products
08:52
BizTech
Money Talks: French dairy company recalls baby milk products
French dairy giant Lactalis is facing more criticism after traces of salmonella were found in baby milk in one of its factories. Retailers have been removing millions of potentially tainted products from shelves since December 2017, but the company admitted that the recalls have been extended to 83 countries. Usmaan Lone reports and we are joined by a chef and a food and beverage consultant Didier Quemener and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
January 17, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?