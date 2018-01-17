POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK parliament debates EU Withdrawal Bill
Money Talks: UK parliament debates EU Withdrawal Bill
As the UK's lower house of parliament kicks off its final two days of debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, Prime Minister Theresa May faces a new stumbling block over trade agreements with the EU. Brussels is reportedly planning a tougher stance on Brexit, as it faces pressure from countries like Norway. It says it would tear up its partnership with the EU if it reaches a special deal with the UK. Laila Humairah reports and Vicky Pryce, a board member at the UK-based Centre for Economics and Business Research, brings her analysis.
January 17, 2018
