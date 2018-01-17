POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany's Far-Right: Far-right rises after election breakthrough
Germany's Far-Right: Far-right rises after election breakthrough
The right wing Alternative For Deutschland became the first far right party to win seats in the German parliament since the Second World War in last years elections. The shock result weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel - She is still struggling to form a coalition government. Simon McGregor-Wood has been to Gorlitz in eastern Germany to find out why so many people support the A-F-D.
January 17, 2018
