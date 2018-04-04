POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nexus: Trump's First Year- a year of 'Fire and Fury'?
26:00
World
Nexus: Trump's First Year- a year of 'Fire and Fury'?
President Trump’s first year has been one of the most controversial in US history. He’s fired more people than any other president in recent history, and made quite a few enemies outside of the White House along the way. What kind of ‘Fire and Fury’ will his next year in power bring? Today's guests are: * White House correspondent, John Gizzi * Member of the National Advisory Board of Trump 2020, Mica Mosbacher * And psychologist, John Gartner
April 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?