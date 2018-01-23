POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Viorica Dancila bring political stability as Romania’s first female prime minister?
05:51
World
Can Viorica Dancila bring political stability as Romania’s first female prime minister?
Prime Minister Mihai Tudose quit after political infighting with his interior minister lost him the support of his party. Now the government is hoping to do better with Viorica Dancila. She's a member of the European parliament, and by February will be Romania's first female leader. But as the country's third prime minister in seven months, can she lead? Radu Delicote joins us from Bucharest, Romania.
January 23, 2018
