Does the US congress need an overhaul?
18:11
World
As Donald Trump signs a bill to reopen the government, both Republicans and Democrats claim to have emerged from negotiations with the upper hand. But who really won? Joining us on the debate, is John Cardillo, host of the US radio talkshow, 'Off The Cuff'. Also Steven Okun joins us from Singapore. He served in the US administration of former Democratic president Bill Clinton. He is currently the CEO of the consultancy firm, APAC advisers. Completing our panel is Richard Johnson, a lecturer in US politics and international relations at the University of Lancaster.
January 24, 2018
