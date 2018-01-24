World Share

Will the US Congress protect Dreamers or is another govt shutdown looming?

Both Republicans and Democrats are claiming victory after the US government reopened following a three day shutdown. But the status of the Dreamers - the undocumented migrants who entered the US as children - is still unresolved. The whole episode has reignited a debate about the effectiveness of Congress. Is it still able to carry out its duties, or is the system broken? Randolph Nogel reports.