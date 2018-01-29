POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Seven years of Egypt's Tahrir square uprising
Seven years ago, hundreds of thousands of Egyptians demanded democracy on the streets of Cairo. Many thought they succeeded when their protests ousted then President Hosni Mubarak, who'd been in power for more than 30 years. But how much progress has Egypt actually made? After all, the current president Abdel Fatah el Sisi took control after a military coup. And now he's the only one running in elections to be held in March.
January 29, 2018
