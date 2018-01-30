Politics Share

Roundtable: Higher Education

It's a well-trodden path to a career. But is higher education losing its value? University is supposed to set students up for the future. But with high fees, debt and a saturated graduate jobs market, is it worth it? Should there be more emphasis on other more practical ways to learn? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.