What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump's address to focus on immigration policy

The US President Donald Trump is also preparing to make his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The address will lay out the President's policy agenda for the year ahead. One of the issues he will be focusing on is immigration. Trump has proposed a radical overhaul of the current system. However, it's proving highly controversial. Our correspondent Jon Brain reports.