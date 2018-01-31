BizTech Share

Roundtable: Can gulf economies function without oil?

The money-making bonanza that came from simply sitting on black gold is over - how are the world's biggest oil producing regions trying to diversify their economies? Putting all your eggs into one basket works when it's making you money. But what happens when demand dries up? Gulf countries are finding out. At the Roundtable was Adeel Malik, a research fellow in Economics at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies; Cornelia Meyer, an oil and gas specialist and the CEO of Meyer Resources; Ian Black, a visiting Senior Fellow at the London School of Economics Middle East Centre; and Sambit Bhattacharyya, from the department of Economics at the University of Sussex.