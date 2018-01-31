POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Three US firms team up to provide healthcare | Money Talks
Healthcare in the US has been a political battleground for decades. Despite former president Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act, costs for treatments are far higher than other developed countries. So now, three of the biggest US companies, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, are forming a new company that will take a shot at cutting healthcare costs for their US employees, while also improving the quality of their care. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.
January 31, 2018
