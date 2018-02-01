POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Clay Station on London's Underground | Art Regeneration | Showcase
Clay Station on London's Underground | Art Regeneration | Showcase
For people living in London, the phrase 'daily commute' is taking on a whole new meaning. It still involves packed, over heated trains, delays and annoying passengers but Art on the Underground is bringing commuters some visual relief. Located at the Seven Sisters Station in London this project is helping to change the face of London through art. Belle Donati went to see what's been helping keep the minds of passengers off of being stuck on the underground.
February 1, 2018
