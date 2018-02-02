POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Imigongo: Rwanda's unique art form | African Art | Showcase
02:20
World
Imigongo: Rwanda's unique art form | African Art | Showcase
Unique in both style and substance, traditional Rwandan Imigongo art dates back to the eighteenth century, and as legend has it, was named by a prince after the domain he ruled. And now, one female run co-operative, which bears the prince's name Kakira, is reviving the craft, which almost completely died out during the Rwandan genocide. 8 women who survived the 1994 Genocide, came together and founded The Kakira Imigongo Cooperative in 1997 and now with 15 artisan women they design, paint and earn money for their families.
February 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?