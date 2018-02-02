Imigongo: Rwanda's unique art form | African Art | Showcase

World Share

Unique in both style and substance, traditional Rwandan Imigongo art dates back to the eighteenth century, and as legend has it, was named by a prince after the domain he ruled. And now, one female run co-operative, which bears the prince's name Kakira, is reviving the craft, which almost completely died out during the Rwandan genocide. 8 women who survived the 1994 Genocide, came together and founded The Kakira Imigongo Cooperative in 1997 and now with 15 artisan women they design, paint and earn money for their families.