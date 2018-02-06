POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US tech giants report quarterly earnings | Money Talks
15:19
BizTech
US tech giants report quarterly earnings | Money Talks
The world's biggest tech companies have opened their financial books for the year. From Amazon and Apple to Facebook and Alphabet, the industry's giants have reported their quarterly earnings, with results ranging from big gains to big losses, as Kerry Alexandra reports. We are joined by Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners in New York, and TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas in Paris.
February 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?