Is the Vatican tough enough on paedophile priests?
14:47
World
A new investigation targets Bishop Juan Barros, and asks whether church officials covered up the crimes of a paedophile priest. While the Vatican says new evidence has emerged, critics have lambasted Pope Francis saying he doesn't understand the depth of the crisis. On our panel, we have Keith Porteous Wood, President of the National Secular Society UK in London, and Jack Valero, the founder of Catholic Voices, a project aiming to improve the Church's representation in the media. And in Rome, Christopher Lamb, correspondent for The Tablet, an international Catholic news weekly.
February 6, 2018
