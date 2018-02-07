POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vatican Bank faces corruption and fraud accusations | Money Talks
Vatican Bank faces corruption and fraud accusations | Money Talks
The Catholic Church is a big business. With more than a billion followers, it is the richest religion in the world. But the Vatican Bank is accused of corruption and abetting money laundering. And while Pope Francis has promised to clean up its finances, there are calls for the bank to prosecute criminal cases. So how deep are the pockets of the Catholic Church? Maria Ramos speaks to Father Robert Gahl, a Catholic priest, who says many in the church want financial reform, but the process is slow.
