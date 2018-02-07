World Share

Roundtable: Yemen's New Chapter

Yemen is involved in an extremely complex war. It's hard to know who is fighting whom. There are so many opposing and allied sides - allegiances shift - and so do power bases. Right now is a crucial time if there is ever to be peace. The humanitarian crisis is severe. Thousands of civilians have died. Where is it heading? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.