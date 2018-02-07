POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: YPG terrorists attack Atmeh refugee camp
01:57
World
The War in Syria: YPG terrorists attack Atmeh refugee camp
Moving south to Syria's Idlib province, YPG mortar fire has reportedly killed three people and injured 15 others. The rockets hit a refugee camp in Idlib province in northwestern Syria. The injured have been transferred nearby to field hospitals. Shamim Chowdhury is just on the other side of that camp in the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu. She says the attack there proves that even de-escalation zones are vulnerable.
February 7, 2018
