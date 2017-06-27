World Share

Money Talks: The US healthcare reform stokes heated debate

Healthcare has been one of the most divisive issues in US politics. And US President Donald Trump promised to repeal reforms introduced by President Obama. But his new healthcare plan has stoked even more controversy and some of his own party leaders refuse to support the draft in Congress. Mobin Nasir has more on Donald Trump's prescription for ailing US healthcare. And our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.