Torture in Burundi, Erasing Egypt's history and Black market antiquities
52:01
World
Torture in Burundi, Erasing Egypt's history and Black market antiquities
Violence broke out in Burundi after President Pierre Nkurunziza ran for a third term, a move that is unconstitutional, according to the opposition. Also, the Egyptian government is removing references about the revolution and coup from the education system. And, after Daesh destroys a historic Mosul mosque, historian William Dalrymple discusses how precious pieces of history end up on the black market. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
