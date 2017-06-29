Showcase: Lego Exhibition by Ai Weiwei

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Renowned Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei has been detained himself in the past for letting people know his views. Now, at an exhibition in the US, the artist is giving a new face to the many individuals who've suffered similar fates. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
June 29, 2017
