World Share

Showcase: Mayfair Art Weekend

London is preparing for an art-packed weekend. With the Royal Academy of Arts at the centre, it's a huge collaboration between auction houses, restaurants and fashion labels. Opening up in one of the city's more upmarket districts - Mayfair Art will include talks, walks and a host of other events. Belle Lupton's been for a preview. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world