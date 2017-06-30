World Share

Showcase: 'Hampstead'

Movies help in branding cities through their portrayal of different districts. From 'Notting Hill' to 'Midnight in Paris', the romanticizing of the locations add to their popularity. Diane Keaton's latest romantic comedy gives the same treatment to an ancient park in England's capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world