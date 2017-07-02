POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Qatar Diplomatic Dispute: Doha rejects Saudi coalition's list of demands
01:51
World
Qatar's foreign minister rejected the demands by four Arab states and said conflicts should be worked out through negotiation, not by imposing ultimatums. TRT World's Zeina Awad has more details. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 2, 2017
