The Henley Regatta: A rowing event dating back to the 19th Century

Royal ascot last week Henley Royal Regatta this… England's summer social season is in full swing. From parading peacocks to the brightest of blazers they come to party, be seen and celebrate their old rowing reunions. It's expected to attract over 300 thousand spectators. Chris Skudder was in the South of England ahead of the quintessentially British event, to see if the fans were there for the race... or for a good old summer celebration.