The Henley Regatta: A rowing event dating back to the 19th Century
Royal ascot last week Henley Royal Regatta this… England's summer social season is in full swing. From parading peacocks to the brightest of blazers they come to party, be seen and celebrate their old rowing reunions. It’s expected to attract over 300 thousand spectators. Chris Skudder was in the South of England ahead of the quintessentially British event, to see if the fans were there for the race... or for a good old summer celebration. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 3, 2017
