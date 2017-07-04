POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: Jordan's mobile library
02:24
World
Showcase: Jordan's mobile library
An entrepreneur's mission to encourage people of his home country to read more has helped him achieve one of his lifetime ambitions. The young Jordanian who started up a mobile library with a few hundred books in the back of his car has moved on to bigger and better things as we've been finding out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?