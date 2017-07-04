World Share

Money Talks: Pew report shows little confidence in Trump

US President Donald Trump has the world's attention. From his economic and immigration policies, to his Twitter feed and world travels. But few people outside the US have faith in Trump's leadership. That is according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Interview with Director of Content of the Foundation for Economic Education Jeffrey Tucker.