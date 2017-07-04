POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Pew report shows little confidence in Trump
US President Donald Trump has the world's attention. From his economic and immigration policies, to his Twitter feed and world travels. But few people outside the US have faith in Trump's leadership. That is according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Interview with Director of Content of the Foundation for Economic Education Jeffrey Tucker. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
