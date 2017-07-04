POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Apple's revolutionary iPhone turns 10
05:37
World
Money Talks: Apple's revolutionary iPhone turns 10
Imagine this, you are in the office and you have lost your smartphone. It might have contained everything from your bank details to your wedding photos. A decade ago, it would not have mattered much. But Apple's launch of the iPhone ten years ago has changed the way we function. And it has transformed the fortunes of a company once fighting to stay afloat. TRT World's Science and Technology reporter Sourav Roy reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?