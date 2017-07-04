World Share

Interview with Dominic Thiem ahead of Wimbledon

One man who knows how to beat Novak, Rafa and Roger is Dominic Thiem. The Austrian is one of the few players to beat Nadal on Clay, knock Djokovic out of the French Open, and he also holds a 2-1 head-to-head advantage over Roger Federer. He's considered one of the sports bright young things and - luckily for us - the 23-year old caught up with Lance Santos ahead of Wimbledon...