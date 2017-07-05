POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Showcase: London's 'Art Night'
The French concept of Nuit Blanche - whereby a city becomes a performance space for a night - has spread throughout the world since it began in 1984. And London is among the capitals marking the occasion at some of it's most historic sites. So Belle Lupton went along to see if it's worth losing sleep over.
