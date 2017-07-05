POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Decoded: US healthcare
01:23
World
Decoded: US healthcare
Republicans vowed to “repeal and replace Obamacare.” If successful, the move would put up to 22 million Americans out of healthcare. The Newsmakers looks at the evolution of healthcare in the US. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
