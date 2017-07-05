POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh in Iraq, Migration to Italy, and Uzbekistan cotton industry
52:03
World
Daesh in Iraq, Migration to Italy, and Uzbekistan cotton industry
Iraqi forces are close to removing Daesh in Mosul. What happens after Mosul is won? Next, Italy considers new – and harsh – immigration policies to deal with its massive influx of refugees. Will the country begin to stop boats before they even land on shore? Finally, Human Rights Watch claims the Uzbek government supports its cotton industry through slave labour. And does the World Bank play in supporting it? Watch The Newsmakers. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?