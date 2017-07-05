POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Daesh in Iraq
Iraqi forces are on the brink of defeating Daesh in Mosul. The takeover of the Old City has massive ramifications for the local civilian population, foreign involvement in Iraq, and the refugee crisis. The Newsmakers debates what happens to Mosul after Daesh is defeated? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
