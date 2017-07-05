POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Migrants in Italy
14:48
World
Migrants in Italy
Italy has harbored a great number of refugees and criticizes other EU countries for not sharing in the burden. As the country seeks new policy prescriptions to deal with the large immigration influx, what do the implications mean for refugees? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?