Vatican abuse scandal
22:43
World
The Catholic Church is facing another crises as Vatican Cardinal and Pope Francis’ right hand man, George Pell, faces sexual abuses charges in Australia. Pope Francis came in to the papacy with a strong anti-abuse agenda. However, critics have questioned his rhetoric as the Pope has extended his support for Pell. How should the papacy deal with these latest allegations and what does it mean for the future of the Catholic Church? Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 6, 2017
